Decency in politics ended when Imran joined: Asfandyar

Awami National Party Chief Asfandyar Wali Khan said on Thursday April 5, 2018 that decency in politics ended with the start of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan's political career. Photo: Geo News file 2

DIR: Awami National Party (ANP) Chief Asfandyar Wali Khan said on Thursday that decency in politics ended with the start of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's political career.



“He does not stand behind even a single thing he says,” Wali said referring to the PTI chairman’s changing statements. “Did he not say that Nawaz and Zardari are two sides of the same coin?”

Wali added that Imran had asked members from his party to vote for the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in the recent Senate elections. According to the ANP chief, Imran had appealed to PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari to give the Senate opposition leader seat to him but was refused.

Wali stressed that Imran talks of ending corruption but does not name parliamentarians from his party who were sold during the Senate elections.

The ANP chief was also critical of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), stating that Pashtuns were not being given any part of it.

“Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, you should not call this China Pakistan Economic but rather China Punjab Economic Corridor.”