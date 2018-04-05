Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Thursday Apr 05 2018
By
AFP

Flight returns to Singapore after bomb hoax

By
AFP

Thursday Apr 05, 2018

Flight operated by budget airline Scoot was escorted back to Singapore. Photo: File

A flight operated by budget airline Scoot was Thursday escorted back to Singapore by fighter jets after a bomb hoax and a passenger was arrested.

The plane bound for Hat Yai in southern Thailand landed safely at Changi Airport at 3:23 pm (0723 GMT) just over two hours after it had taken off, said an airline statement.

It was escorted by two Singapore air force fighter jets, said Scoot, the budget arm of Singapore Airlines. The Straits Times newspaper said this was usual procedure for such incidents.

"Scoot flight TR634 bound for Hat Yai has returned to Changi Airport due to an alleged bomb threat on board... All aboard the aircraft were safe, including six crew members," the airline statement said.

It added that the flight had been retimed to 6:30pm.

"Three passengers were offloaded for follow on investigation and we are working closely with the authorities to ensure the safety of our guests," Scoot added.

Police confirmed that a 41-year-old man had been arrested for making a false bomb threat. He was travelling with two others.

A source close to the investigation told AFP that the man is Singaporean.

"Police have checked the plane and the baggage of the passenger that made the bomb threat and his two travelling companions and found no threat," the statement said.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Recovering daughter of ex-spy poisoned in UK makes first comment after attack

Recovering daughter of ex-spy poisoned in UK makes first comment after attack

 Updated 4 hours ago
First-ever cards tournament kicks off in Saudi Arabia

First-ever cards tournament kicks off in Saudi Arabia

 Updated 8 hours ago
China will win any trade war with US: state media

China will win any trade war with US: state media

 Updated 9 hours ago
Russian ambassador to UK says happy Yulia Skripal recovering

Russian ambassador to UK says happy Yulia Skripal recovering

 Updated 10 hours ago
Four people killed in a shooting at Turkish university: Anadolu

Four people killed in a shooting at Turkish university: Anadolu

 Updated 11 hours ago
US plans to sanction Russian oligarchs this week: sources

US plans to sanction Russian oligarchs this week: sources

 Updated 12 hours ago
Advertisement
Saudi crown prince to make official visit to France next week

Saudi crown prince to make official visit to France next week

 Updated 14 hours ago
Palestinian killed by Israeli air strike on Gaza border: ministry

Palestinian killed by Israeli air strike on Gaza border: ministry

 Updated 14 hours ago
Almost 80% of UK firms pay men more than women: data

Almost 80% of UK firms pay men more than women: data

 Updated 15 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM