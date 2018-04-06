Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Apr 06 2018
Pakistan's biggest problem is corruption, says Sirajul Haq

Friday Apr 06, 2018

Jamat-e-Islami leader Sirajul Haq. Photo: File

GUJRANWALA: Jamat-e-Islami Chief Siraj-ul-Haq on Friday termed corruption as 'Pakistan's biggest problem'.

Speaking at a public gathering, he said the role of the incumbent federal government is only restricted to imposing taxes and submitting bills. 

He said that an honest leadership is needed to end corruption in the country, adding that the religious leaders should come forward to serve the nation rather than confining themselves to become prayer leaders. The JI leader also said that no clergymen were named in the Panama documents.

Earlier while addressing to media at Hyderabad, Siraj had called the Senate elections a ‘stain on the country’s democratic history’.

Siraj had said the politicians who used money in the election process would only be interested in solving their own problems instead of the masses. 

“Certain corrupt politicians have hijacked country’s politics and democracy,” he had said.

The Election Commission of Pakistan also merely played the role of a silent bystander, the JI chief lamented.

