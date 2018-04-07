Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Saturday Apr 07 2018
By
Abdul Qayyum Siddiqui

Special court formed to resume hearing of Musharraf treason case

By
Abdul Qayyum Siddiqui

Saturday Apr 07, 2018

A special court was formed on Saturday to resume hearings in the high-treason trial against former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf.

According to sources, the bench will be headed by Lahore High Court Chief Justice Yawar Ali and will include Sindh High Court’s Justice Nazar Akbar.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nasir has approved the names of the new special court bench members, sources added. The Law Ministry will issue a notification in this regard.

On March 29, the special court bench conducting the high-treason trial against the former president was abolished after Justice Yahya Afridi, who headed the bench, recused himself from hearing the case.

Justice Afridi, who is chief justice of the Peshawar High Court, recused himself from the bench after Musharraf's lawyer objected to his inclusion, saying Justice Afridi was former chief justice Iftikhar Chaudhry's lawyer.

Justice Afridi recuses himself from hearing Musharraf treason case

The three-member bench was dissolved today after its head, Justice Yahya Afridi, recused himself

The special court hearing the case had resumed proceedings against Musharraf on March 8 after a gap of nine months.

Earlier on March 21, the court had ordered the confiscation of the ex-army chief's properties, and called for steps for his extradition to Pakistan.

Musharraf, through his counsel, requested for foolproof security upon return to Pakistan in relation to his appearance before the court.

However, a few days later, Musharraf's counsel informed the court that they were unsatisfied with the security arrangements and thus his client would not be travelling to the country until adequate arrangements are in place.

The former army chief was indicted in the case in March 2014 after he appeared before the court and rejected all charges.

On March 18, 2016, the former president left Pakistan for Dubai for medical treatment after his name was removed from the Exit Control List on the orders of the Supreme Court.

A few months later, the special court had declared him a proclaimed offender and ordered the confiscation of his property owing to his no-show.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

PIA ‘blacklists supplier’ over incorrect manufacturing date on sugar sachet

PIA ‘blacklists supplier’ over incorrect manufacturing date on sugar sachet

 Updated 10 hours ago
Will create new province in southern Punjab if PPP comes to power, says Bilawal

Will create new province in southern Punjab if PPP comes to power, says Bilawal

Updated 10 hours ago
Police ask government to expel five Chinese engineers from Pakistan

Police ask government to expel five Chinese engineers from Pakistan

Updated 11 hours ago
Owe our success against terrorism to brave young leadership: COAS

Owe our success against terrorism to brave young leadership: COAS

 Updated 12 hours ago
‘Another indicator of peace’ - DG ISPR hails PCB’s talent hunt programme in FATA

‘Another indicator of peace’ - DG ISPR hails PCB’s talent hunt programme in FATA

 Updated 13 hours ago
Political parties should refrain from provocative speeches: Ahsan Iqbal

Political parties should refrain from provocative speeches: Ahsan Iqbal

 Updated 14 hours ago
Advertisement
Woman martyred by unprovoked Indian firing along the LoC: FO

Woman martyred by unprovoked Indian firing along the LoC: FO

Updated 14 hours ago
One killed as foreign diplomat rams official vehicle into motorcycle in Islamabad

One killed as foreign diplomat rams official vehicle into motorcycle in Islamabad

 Updated 41 minutes ago
Explosion in Karachi leaves two dead, six injured

Explosion in Karachi leaves two dead, six injured

Updated 13 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM