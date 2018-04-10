Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Tuesday Apr 10 2018
By
REUTERS

War crimes prosecutor seeks jurisdiction over Rohingya deportations

By
REUTERS

Tuesday Apr 10, 2018

Rohingya refugees build shelters with bamboo at the Jamtoli camp in the morning in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, January 22, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Files

AMSTERDAM: The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) has asked it to rule on whether it has jurisdiction over the deportations of Rohingya people from Myanmar to Bangladesh, a possible crime against humanity, according to a filing published on Monday.

A ruling affirming jurisdiction could pave the way for Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda to investigate the deportation of many thousands of Rohingya, though Myanmar is unlikely to cooperate.

“This is not an abstract question but a concrete one, affecting whether the Court may exercise jurisdiction ... to investigate and, if necessary, prosecute,” Bensouda said in the filing.

The main reason for doubt over jurisdiction is that, while Bangladesh is a member of the court, Myanmar is not.

Bensouda argued that, given the cross-border nature of the crime of deportation, a ruling in favour of ICC jurisdiction would be in line with established legal principles.

But she acknowledged uncertainty around the definition of the crime of deportation and limits of the court’s jurisdiction.

Her request is the first of its kind filed at the court. She asked the court to call a hearing to hear her arguments, as well as those of other interested parties.

Congolese judge Antoine Kesia-Mbe Mindua, the magistrate assigned to consider the request, will have considerable leeway in determining how to proceed.

According to the United Nations (UN), some 700,000 mostly Muslim Rohingya fled their homes to Bangladesh after militant attacks in August last year triggered a military crackdown that the UN has said constitutes ethnic cleansing.

Buddhist-majority Myanmar rejects that charge, saying its forces have been waging a legitimate campaign against Rohingya who attacked government forces. Many in Myanmar regard the Rohingya as illegal immigrants from Bangladesh.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

90,000-year-old finger from Saudi desert may rewrite human history

90,000-year-old finger from Saudi desert may rewrite human history

 Updated 2 hours ago
PM Abbasi raises Kashmir issue during meeting with UN secretary-general

PM Abbasi raises Kashmir issue during meeting with UN secretary-general

 Updated 2 hours ago
Malaysia to vote next month in closely-fought general election

Malaysia to vote next month in closely-fought general election

 Updated 3 hours ago
Anyone want to buy a dinosaur? Two on sale in Paris

Anyone want to buy a dinosaur? Two on sale in Paris

 Updated 3 hours ago
Oklahoma teachers press lawmakers for tax plan to end strike

Oklahoma teachers press lawmakers for tax plan to end strike

 Updated 3 hours ago
Urging 'peaceful progress', China's Xi says 'need to determine' Asia's future

Urging 'peaceful progress', China's Xi says 'need to determine' Asia's future

 Updated 4 hours ago
Advertisement
Mexican leftist leads nearest rival in presidential poll by 11 points

Mexican leftist leads nearest rival in presidential poll by 11 points

 Updated 6 hours ago
Pakistani-Norwegian group awards teen for philanthropic services to refugees

Pakistani-Norwegian group awards teen for philanthropic services to refugees

 Updated 10 hours ago
Alleged Syrian chemical attack 'crime against humanity': Israel

Alleged Syrian chemical attack 'crime against humanity': Israel

 Updated 11 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM