Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Tuesday Apr 10 2018
By
Web Desk

PM Abbasi raises Kashmir issue during meeting with UN secretary-general

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Apr 10, 2018

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi raised the issue of Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir with United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on Tuesday.

“The premier raised the issue of Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir during his meeting with the UN secretary-general,” a statement issued by the Prime Minister House said.

PM Abbasi met the secretary-general on the sidelines of the Boao Forum for Asia Conference 2018.

“The use of pellet guns by Indian forces is condemnable,” PM Abbasi told the UN secretary-general.

The premier further said, “Pakistan wants a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue in accordance with the wishes of the Kashmiri people and UN resolutions.”

He further stressed, “Serious dialogue is necessary to resolve the issue.”

PM Abbasi also warned that if India does not stop violations on the Line of Control, then relations between the countries can worsen.

According to the PM House, the UN secretary-general praised Pakistan’s role in the fight against terrorism.

The latest round of clashes between freedom-seeking Kashmiris and the Indian forces has left 19 martyred and 350 wounded. Of these 50 have sustained bullet injuries and 41 have lost vision in one or both eyes due to pellet firings. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Seven Myanmar soldiers sentenced to 10 years for Rohingya massacre

Seven Myanmar soldiers sentenced to 10 years for Rohingya massacre

 Updated 54 minutes ago
At least 100 killed in military plane crash in Algeria

At least 100 killed in military plane crash in Algeria

 Updated 2 hours ago
Pakistan at number 12 on humanitarian assistance list

Pakistan at number 12 on humanitarian assistance list

Updated 4 hours ago
At least 21 killed in Brazil prison breakout bid

At least 21 killed in Brazil prison breakout bid

 Updated 4 hours ago
Azerbaijan strongman set to win poll boycotted by opposition

Azerbaijan strongman set to win poll boycotted by opposition

 Updated 7 hours ago
Why might the Syrian regime have dropped toxic gas on Ghouta?

Why might the Syrian regime have dropped toxic gas on Ghouta?

 Updated 7 hours ago
Advertisement
Trump believes he has the power to fire Mueller: White House

Trump believes he has the power to fire Mueller: White House

 Updated 7 hours ago
Russia vetoes UN bid to set up Syria chemical weapons probe

Russia vetoes UN bid to set up Syria chemical weapons probe

 Updated 7 hours ago
Eurocontrol warns airlines of possible missile strikes into Syria

Eurocontrol warns airlines of possible missile strikes into Syria

 Updated 10 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM