Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Tuesday Apr 10 2018
By
AFP

Deadly plane crash near US PGA golf course kills 6: police

By
AFP

Tuesday Apr 10, 2018

Police confirmed the death of all six passengers after the single-engine Piper PA-24 crashed in Scottsdale, Arizona on Monday night.—Photo courtesy: ABC15 Arizona 

WASHINGTON: US investigators on Tuesday headed to the scene of a light plane crash at the sister golf course of a US PGA Tour event, where six people on board died, officials said.

Police, and a worker at the TPC Scottsdale golf shop, confirmed to AFP that the plane went down Monday night at the site's Champions Course, and not the neighboring Stadium Course, which in February hosted the Phoenix Open won by Gary Woodland.

"None of the six passengers aboard the aircraft survived," a police statement said.

"Arriving officers located the crash scene on the Champions Course, which is located just north of the Scottsdale Airport," the statement said, adding that the aircraft went down at about 8:45 pm (0345 GMT Tuesday).

Police did not identify the victims.

The US Federal Aviation Administration identified the aircraft as a single-engine Piper PA-24 that "crashed off airport property on a golf course and caught fire after takeoff from Runway 3 Monday evening."

The FAA, which is investigating with the National Transportation Safety Board, said in a statement that there were no reports of injuries to people on the ground.

NTSB spokesperson Eric Weiss told AFP that two of the agency's investigators were on their way to the scene for a probe that would typically take three to five days.

Advertisement

More From World:

Seven Myanmar soldiers sentenced to 10 years for Rohingya massacre

Seven Myanmar soldiers sentenced to 10 years for Rohingya massacre

 Updated 51 minutes ago
At least 100 killed in military plane crash in Algeria

At least 100 killed in military plane crash in Algeria

 Updated 2 hours ago
Pakistan at number 12 on humanitarian assistance list

Pakistan at number 12 on humanitarian assistance list

Updated 4 hours ago
At least 21 killed in Brazil prison breakout bid

At least 21 killed in Brazil prison breakout bid

 Updated 4 hours ago
Azerbaijan strongman set to win poll boycotted by opposition

Azerbaijan strongman set to win poll boycotted by opposition

 Updated 7 hours ago
Why might the Syrian regime have dropped toxic gas on Ghouta?

Why might the Syrian regime have dropped toxic gas on Ghouta?

 Updated 7 hours ago
Advertisement
Trump believes he has the power to fire Mueller: White House

Trump believes he has the power to fire Mueller: White House

 Updated 7 hours ago
Russia vetoes UN bid to set up Syria chemical weapons probe

Russia vetoes UN bid to set up Syria chemical weapons probe

 Updated 7 hours ago
Eurocontrol warns airlines of possible missile strikes into Syria

Eurocontrol warns airlines of possible missile strikes into Syria

 Updated 10 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM