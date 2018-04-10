Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Apr 10 2018
GEO NEWS

Security forces nab three terrorists in Kurram operation

GEO NEWS

Tuesday Apr 10, 2018

PESHAWAR: Security forces on Tuesday apprehended three terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in Kurram Agency.

The raid by the security forces came as part of an ongoing military campaign Radd-ul-Fasaad, aimed at wiping out all terrorists from the country.

The arrested terrorists were said to be involved in Parachinar suicide attack and other subversive activities.

It has been learnt that the arrested suspected have confessed to illegal purchase of arms and its supply into Kurram Agency.

Security personnel also seized a sizeable cache of arms and explosives on the pointation of arrested suspects.

