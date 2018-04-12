Can't connect right now! retry
Amir Khan ready to take on Canadian boxer Phil Lo Greco

Amir Khan poses after a press conference announcing the end of his two-year hiatus. Photo: Malay Mail Online

British-Pakistani boxer Amir Khan admits he is ready to take on Canadian boxer Phil Lo Greco after he makes his way back into the ring after nearly two years on April 21.

In a recent press conference the Canadian boxer had called out Khan’s family and now Khan, 31 is looking forward to taking on him in the ring.

Training with his new coach, the boxer said that he has a "strong bond" with Joe Goossen ahead of his welterweight fight with Phil Lo Greco, while speaking to Sky Sports.

Talking about his trainer, Khan said that his new trainer is already making an impact and he feels ready to take on Greco.

“Joe’s getting me back in the groove again and helping me set the game plan for this guy Lo Greco and hopefully I’ll put a good job on him. Obviously, I feel bad for Virgil. He’s sick. I had to move quickly but I’m happy Joe came in. It was a crucial time for me because I needed someone to help me,” he said.

Khan had to part ways with Virgil Hunter last month after the trainer experienced health problems.

“He knows how to work with my style and weight division. I think he’s a good match and I hope the fight goes well now. The bond is also strong. I see a big difference in my style already. I’m just looking forward to getting in the ring”, he added.

