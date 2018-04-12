People in occupied Kashmir observe shutter-down strike

Can't connect right now! retry
People in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) are observing a complete shutter-down strike against the killing of four civilians in the indiscriminate firing of Indian troops on protesters in Khudwani area of Kulgam district, according to Kashmir Media Service. Photo: file
 

SRINAGAR: People in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) are observing a complete shutter-down strike against the killing of four civilians in the indiscriminate firing of Indian troops on protesters in Khudwani area of Kulgam district, according to Kashmir Media Service.

On Wednesday, four youth were martyred by Indian troops in occupied Kashmir in the Kulgam district as violence against the valley’s residents spikes.The deceased included 13-year-old Bilal Ahmad. 

All the shops and business established remained shut bringing a halt to the commercial activity.

Moreover, the authorities have deployed Indian troops and police personnel across the Kashmir Valley to prevent people from staging demonstration in Srinagar, Kulgam among other areas.

The Hurriyat leadership, comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Mukhtar Ahmed Waza, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, Hilal Ahmed War, Javaid Ahmed Mir, Bilal Siddiqi, Zafar Akbar Butt and Muhammad Ashraf Laya, have been put under house arrest to prevent them from visiting the family members of the martyred civilians and expressing solidarity with them.

The Indian authorities have also ordered the closure of all educational institutions in IoK, while the Kashmir University has postponed the exams scheduled for today (Thursday).

The train service between Baramulla and Banihal towns has been suspended and mobile internet facility has been suspended in Islamabad, Shopian, Kulgam and Pulwama districts. 

Violence in the valley has seen a surge this year as Kashmiris renew their demand for independence. Over 20 other youth have been martyred in April alone

