Wednesday Apr 11 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Indian troops martyr four youth in occupied Kashmir

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday Apr 11, 2018

Locals in Indian occupied Kashmir protesting.-AFP (Photo: File)

Four youth were martyred by Indian troops in occupied Kashmir on Wednesday in the Kulgam district as violence against the valley’s residents spikes.

The deceased include 13-year-old Bilal Ahmad, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The youth were killed during a protest against a cordon and search operation launched by the troops in Khudwani area of the district, in which four houses were also destroyed.

Who weeps for Kashmir?

Since 2016 to date, over 260 Kashmiris, including civilians and freedom fighters, have been martyred

Indian troops opened fire at more than a 100 protesters who were injured by bullets and pellets.

An Indian soldier was also killed during the clashes, KMS said.

Violence in the valley has seen a surge this year as Kashmiris renew their demand for independence. Over 20 other youth have been martyred in April alone.

Kashmir’s Joint Resistance Leadership, including Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik, have called for a complete shutdown on Thursday across the area against the killings.

Pakistan has strongly condemned violence against Kashmiris with Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif blaming India for trying to repeat Muslim massacre of Gujarat in Kashmir.

