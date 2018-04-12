PTI leader Aleem Khan gets bail in PTV, parliament attack cases

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) granted on Thursday interim bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Aleem Khan in the PTV and parliament attack cases. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) granted on Thursday interim bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Aleem Khan in the PTV and parliament attack cases.



The PTI leader secured the bail against surety bond worth Rs0.1 million.

The court summoned Aleem Khan again on April 25.

On April 9, PTI former secretary-general Jahangir Tareen was granted the bail in PTV and Parliament attack cases.

Announcing the decision in the bail petition, the court accepted interim bail for Tareen and ordered him to submit Rs 0.1 million personal bond money.

The cases

The ATC is hearing four cases – attack on the state television building, Parliament and SSP Junejo – against PTI and Pakistan Awami Tehreek leaders.

In August 2014, Imran Khan and Tahirul Qadri took to streets in Islamabad against alleged rigging in 2013 general elections and Model Town sit-in. The protest continued for 104 days.

During the sit-in, the protesters beat up SSP Asmatullah Junejo on Constitution Avenue when they attacked the PTV headquarters and parts of the Parliament.

A case was then filed against Khan, Qadri and others for torturing the SSP and five other police officers.

PTI leaders Shireen Mazari, Arif Alvi and Asad Umar were granted bail in the cases earlier this year. The ATC also extended the interim bail of Imran Khan in the four cases in January.