Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Apr 12 2018
By
GEO NEWS

PTI leader Aleem Khan gets bail in PTV, parliament attack cases

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday Apr 12, 2018

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) granted on Thursday interim bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Aleem Khan in the PTV and parliament attack cases. Photo: file
 

ISLAMABAD: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) granted on Thursday interim bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Aleem Khan in the PTV and parliament attack cases.

The PTI leader secured the bail against surety bond worth Rs0.1 million.

The court summoned Aleem Khan again on April 25.

On April 9, PTI former secretary-general Jahangir Tareen was granted the bail in PTV and Parliament attack cases.

Announcing the decision in the bail petition, the court accepted interim bail for Tareen and ordered him to submit Rs 0.1 million personal bond money.

The cases

The ATC is hearing four cases – attack on the state television building, Parliament and SSP Junejo – against PTI and Pakistan Awami Tehreek leaders.

PTI's Shireen Mazari, Arif Alvi and Asad Umar get bail in 2014 dharna violence cases

Cases against them include attack on the PTV building, Parliament and the-then Islamabad SSP Operations Asmatullah Junejo

In August 2014, Imran Khan and Tahirul Qadri took to streets in Islamabad against alleged rigging in 2013 general elections and Model Town sit-in. The protest continued for 104 days.

During the sit-in, the protesters beat up SSP Asmatullah Junejo on Constitution Avenue when they attacked the PTV headquarters and parts of the Parliament.

A case was then filed against Khan, Qadri and others for torturing the SSP and five other police officers.

PTI leaders Shireen Mazari, Arif Alvi and Asad Umar were granted bail in the cases earlier this year. The ATC also extended the interim bail of Imran Khan in the four cases in January.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Government proposes amendments to NAB Ordinance: sources

Government proposes amendments to NAB Ordinance: sources

 Updated an hour ago
IT experts object to NADRA's e-voting software for overseas Pakistanis

IT experts object to NADRA's e-voting software for overseas Pakistanis

 Updated 3 hours ago
Won't allow 'anti-state agenda in garb of engineered protests' to succeed: COAS

Won't allow 'anti-state agenda in garb of engineered protests' to succeed: COAS

 Updated 2 hours ago
Fire doused at shop in Karachi's Bahadurabad

Fire doused at shop in Karachi's Bahadurabad

Updated 4 hours ago
Religious party’s protest blocks traffic in several cities

Religious party’s protest blocks traffic in several cities

 Updated 5 hours ago
SC to announce verdict on duration of disqualification under Article 62

SC to announce verdict on duration of disqualification under Article 62

 Updated 5 hours ago
Mazari on a roll: Yesterday it was ‘yaar’, today it’s ‘choo choo’

Mazari on a roll: Yesterday it was ‘yaar’, today it’s ‘choo choo’

 Updated 7 hours ago
COAS warns against attempts to hurt Pakistan's integrity, pays tribute to martyrs

COAS warns against attempts to hurt Pakistan's integrity, pays tribute to martyrs

 Updated 5 hours ago
Patari COO 'grateful' to women for speaking up about former CEO's 'vile behaviour'

Patari COO 'grateful' to women for speaking up about former CEO's 'vile behaviour'

 Updated 9 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM