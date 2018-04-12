Religious party’s protest blocks traffic in several cities

LAHORE/PESHAWAR: Roads in several cities of the country were blocked on Thursday after activists of a religious party took to the streets in protest.



The party's activists were demonstrating in various cities including Rawalpindi, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin and Peshawar.

The National Highway, which connects the country's two largest cities of Karachi and Lahore and several cities of Punjab province, was blocked at Pakka Meel, Chuhang, Mohlanwal, and Pattoki.

The Lahore district administration suspended the Metro Bus Service following the demonstrations and blockade of roads by the protesters.



Citizens were inconvenienced after long queues of traffic were formed due to the demonstrations.

The protest was underway at the motorway's Faizpur Interchange and Sheikhupura among other cities.

In Peshawar, the protesters demonstrated at Jameel Chowk. Long queues of traffic were formed on the Ring Road, as commuters were forced to use alternate routes.



