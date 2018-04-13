Can't connect right now! retry
world
Friday Apr 13 2018
By
REUTERS

Thirty two US embassy workers in Cambodia fired over alleged sharing of pornography

By
REUTERS

Friday Apr 13, 2018

PHNOM PENH: The United States embassy in Cambodia has fired 32 people after they were allegedly caught sharing pornographic material in a non-official chat group, several sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Four sources told Reuters that pornographic videos and photographs, including some featuring people under the age of 18, were shared in a Facebook Messenger chat group.

Some of the images were seen by the wife of an embassy worker who reported the incident to an official at the embassy. The matter was then forwarded to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the sources said.

“They had their identification cards taken and some of their phones checked,” a former US embassy staff member told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

He said the 32 embassy workers included Cambodians and Cambodian-Americans. Many were guards and some were clerical staff. There were no diplomats among them, they said.

Two of the sources, both of whom work at the embassy, confirmed the dismissals.

The dismissals come at a time of tension between Cambodia and the United States over US criticism of a crackdown on dissent by long-serving Prime Minister Hun Sen, and his anger over what he says have been US efforts to undermine his rule.

The United States has denied interfering in Cambodian politics. The Cambodian government has not commented on the dismissals.

Cambodia, still emerging from decades of conflict and poverty, has been notorious for child prostitution, and several foreigners have been convicted and jailed for child abuse in recent years.

Child rape continued to be a serious problem in Cambodia, the US State Department said in a 2016 report.

An embassy spokesman said he could not comment and referred queries to the State Department. The State Department declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

“These records are confidential,” a State Department official told Reuters on Friday.

“I am not sure that’s really something we would have comment on,” he said.

Reuters could not contact any of the workers who had been fired. The FBI could not be reached for comment and Cambodian police spokesman Kirth Chantharith also could not be reached for comment.

It was not immediately possible to get a figure for the number of people employed at the embassy, which is housed in a purpose-built, city-centre compound.

Comments

More From World:

West hesitates on Syria response as Russia warns of 'war'

West hesitates on Syria response as Russia warns of 'war'

 Updated 3 hours ago
Divorce battle strands Russian billionaire´s $540 million yacht in Dubai

Divorce battle strands Russian billionaire´s $540 million yacht in Dubai

 Updated 3 hours ago
Trump saw entire world as against him, lied about everything: ex-FBI chief Comey

Trump saw entire world as against him, lied about everything: ex-FBI chief Comey

 Updated 4 hours ago
Britain's health minister apologises for failing to declare luxury flats purchase

Britain's health minister apologises for failing to declare luxury flats purchase

 Updated 5 hours ago
Popularity of tigers, lions, bears could be their downfall: study

Popularity of tigers, lions, bears could be their downfall: study

 Updated 5 hours ago
Bomb kills up to five during football match in Somalia

Bomb kills up to five during football match in Somalia

 Updated 6 hours ago
Head of Nobel literature prize panel resigns over harassment controversy

Head of Nobel literature prize panel resigns over harassment controversy

 Updated 7 hours ago
Police investigate second angry daughter of Korean Air's chairman

Police investigate second angry daughter of Korean Air's chairman

 Updated 7 hours ago
Boko Haram has abducted more than 1,000 children since 2013: UN

Boko Haram has abducted more than 1,000 children since 2013: UN

 Updated 11 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM