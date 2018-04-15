Can't connect right now! retry
world
Sunday Apr 15 2018
By
REUTERS

Air China flight diverted after passenger threatens crew with fountain pen

By
REUTERS

Sunday Apr 15, 2018

Photo: Herald Nigeria 

BEIJING: An Air China flight bound for Beijing made an unscheduled landing in the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou on Sunday after a passenger threatened a flight attendant with a fountain pen, the country’s civil aviation authority said.

In a brief statement on its website, the Civil Aviation Administration of China said a male passenger on Air China Flight 1350, attempted to use the pen to hold the flight attendant “under duress”.

Passengers and crew were unharmed, the statement said.

Chinese police said preliminary investigations found the 41-year-old passenger, identified only by his last name Xu, had a “history of mental illness”.

The flight took off from Changsha, the capital of southern Hunan province, at 8:40am and was scheduled to arrive at Beijing Capital International Airport at around 11am, according to local media reports and flight tracking websites.

But it made the unscheduled landing at Zhengzhou Xinzheng International Airport, in central Henan province, at 9:58am, according to an earlier post on Air China’s official Weibo microblog.

Air China said in the post that the plane made the unscheduled stop due to “public safety reasons”, and that police and civil aviation authorities were handling the situation.

Comments

More From World:

Allies keep Syria options open as Britain says no strikes planned

Allies keep Syria options open as Britain says no strikes planned

 Updated an hour ago
Israel to free 200 African migrants awaiting deportation

Israel to free 200 African migrants awaiting deportation

 Updated 4 hours ago
Syria, Iran dominate Arab League summit

Syria, Iran dominate Arab League summit

 Updated 8 hours ago
Starbucks chief executive apologises for arrests of two black men

Starbucks chief executive apologises for arrests of two black men

 Updated 9 hours ago
'Snow emergency' as powerful spring storm pounds parts of US

'Snow emergency' as powerful spring storm pounds parts of US

 Updated 11 hours ago
UK could launch retaliatory cyber attack on Russia if infrastructure targeted

UK could launch retaliatory cyber attack on Russia if infrastructure targeted

 Updated 12 hours ago
Erdogan, Putin agree to continue efforts for Syria political solution: Turkish presidency

Erdogan, Putin agree to continue efforts for Syria political solution: Turkish presidency

 Updated 16 hours ago
Pence calls for more action to isolate Venezuela's Maduro

Pence calls for more action to isolate Venezuela's Maduro

 Updated 16 hours ago
US says air strikes cripple Syria chemical weapons programme

US says air strikes cripple Syria chemical weapons programme

 Updated 18 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM