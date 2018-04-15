Uks founder says issues faced by women not trivialised anymore

Can't connect right now! retry
KARACHI: Uks Founder and Managing Director Tasneem Ahmar on Sunday said a clear change is visible in the mindset toward issues faced by women. 

Ahmar was speaking at a panel discussion on ‘Feminism in Media’ held by Uks — a research, resource and publication centre dedicated to the cause of gender equality and women's development in media.

Speaking to Geo News, Ahmer said, “Now people are openly discussing these issues. There was a time when people thought issues faced by women were trivial...but now they are considered serious."

"Questions are raised on the portrayal of women in media and I believe it’s a clear indicator of change,” said the Uks managing director. 

Issues faced by women journalists and their role in the industry was discussed by the panel. In the discussion, the speakers highlighted the role of women journalists working for news channels.

The speakers quoted examples of the distinguishable work of director Mehreen Jabbar, Saira Kazmi and Oscar award winner Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy, and noted that if given the opportunity, women can make a name for themselves in any field.

