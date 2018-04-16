Karachi godown blaze contained after KMC fire brigades' arrival

KARACHI: A fire that had erupted in a local pharmacy's godown here Sunday night in the metropolis' Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Phase 2 was doused, Geo News reported, taking responding firefighters almost two hours to contain the blaze.

With no residential flats above the outlet, the two floors above the pharmacy served as its godown.

While the cause of the fire is yet to be known, at least fire brigade vehicles were dispatched to the area and were engaged in trying to douse the blaze.



Those were joined by two more from the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), all five of which combined were able to put out the flames.



The fire had initially swept through the first floor but proceeded to the level above after completely claiming its point of origin.

Geo News' on-site reporter explained that due to the unavailability of a snorkel fire truck earlier, it was challenging to pour water on the flames, forcing firefighters to manually take water to higher floors of the building across.