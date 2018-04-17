Karachi Mayor calls for protest against persistent load-shedding

Waseem Akhtar, the Mayor of Karachi, in Karachi, Pakistan, August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/Files

KARACHI: The Mayor of Karachi on Tuesday called for a protest against the city's primary power-supplying company, urging citizens to join in to voice their displeasure with the persistent load-shedding, Geo News reported.



Mayor Waseem Akhtar said the demonstration against K-Electric will take place on Wednesday outside the power utility's head office, with Karachiites encouraged to protest unannounced power cuts.



"Citizens [of Karachi] faces inconveniences due to the continuous load-shedding," he said.

Akhtar added that municipal representatives of the metropolis are also set to participate in the protest.