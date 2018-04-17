Karachi Mayor calls for protest against persistent load-shedding

Tuesday Apr 17, 2018
KARACHI: The Mayor of Karachi on Tuesday called for a protest against the city's primary power-supplying company, urging citizens to join in to voice their displeasure with the persistent load-shedding, Geo News reported.
Mayor Waseem Akhtar said the demonstration against K-Electric will take place on Wednesday outside the power utility's head office, with Karachiites encouraged to protest unannounced power cuts.
"Citizens [of Karachi] faces inconveniences due to the continuous load-shedding," he said.
Akhtar added that municipal representatives of the metropolis are also set to participate in the protest.
