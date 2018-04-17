Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Apr 17 2018
By
Web Desk

Karachi Mayor calls for protest against persistent load-shedding

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Apr 17, 2018

Waseem Akhtar, the Mayor of Karachi, in Karachi, Pakistan, August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/Files
 

KARACHI: The Mayor of Karachi on Tuesday called for a protest against the city's primary power-supplying company, urging citizens to join in to voice their displeasure with the persistent load-shedding, Geo News reported.

Mayor Waseem Akhtar said the demonstration against K-Electric will take place on Wednesday outside the power utility's head office, with Karachiites encouraged to protest unannounced power cuts.

"Citizens [of Karachi] faces inconveniences due to the continuous load-shedding," he said.

Akhtar added that municipal representatives of the metropolis are also set to participate in the protest.

Comments

