Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Apr 17 2018
By
Qamber Zaidi

LHC did not ban Nawaz, Maryam's speeches, clarifies CJP

By
Qamber Zaidi

Tuesday Apr 17, 2018

Former PM Nawaz Sharif outside the accountability court last month. Photo: File 

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar clarified on Tuesday that the Lahore High Court (LHC) did not ban former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam from making speeches. 

The remarks came as a three-member bench took suo motu notice of reports that the LHC, on Monday, had banned the transmission of anti-judiciary speeches by senior Pakistan Muslim League-N leaders. 

Earlier today, the apex court had issued notices to the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) and also sought the record of the LHC order after taking notice of the news reports. 

The court also directed the attorney general, who appeared in court, to find out when Nawaz and Maryam are available so they or their counsels can appear for the hearing. 

As the hearing went under way later in the afternoon, the court expressed displeasure at the media coverage of the LHC order, with Justice Ijazul Ahsan terming it fake news.

The chief justice remarked that nowhere does it say in the LHC order that Nawaz and Maryam’s speeches have been banned.

The bench observed that the high court has only ordered PEMRA to enforce the law, adding that the court cannot curtail fundamental rights. 

The chief justice asserted that the court never stopped anyone from healthy criticism. 

Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed remarked that the news reporting of the incident was "managed and spread systematically" and directed the attorney general to identify the source who "planted" this news.

He added that PEMRA appears to be completely helpless. 

Appearing before the bench, the ad-hoc chairman of PEMRA was criticised for not taking notice of the news reports. 

Justice Ahsan asked if Article 19 should not be invoked and respect of the judiciary enforced, adding that, "why weren’t notices issued to channels for violating rules". 

The court then ordered PEMRA to take action on the complaints against PML-N leaders in 15 days, as stated in the LHC order, and wrapped up the suo motu proceedings. 

During the hearing, PEMRA's counsel Salman Akram Raja was reprimanded for representing the authority as well as the PML-N leaders in various cases before the apex court. 

Raja issued an apology after the court warned of cancelling his licence. 

Despite summons, no one represented the PML-N leaders. 

LHC order

A day earlier, LHC gave the decision on over two dozen petitions filed against 'anti-judiciary' speeches by Nawaz, Maryam, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and other party leaders. 

The court ordered PEMRA to decide on the petitions in 15 days and until that time refrain from airing any contemptuous remarks by the respondents.

LHC temporarily bans airing contemptuous speeches of Nawaz, Maryam and others

LHC full bench orders PEMRA to decide within 15 days over two dozen petitions against 'anti-judiciary' remarks of Nawaz, Maryam, PM Abbasi and other party leaders

Justice Mazahir Ali Naqvi, who headed the three-member full bench, also ruled that the court will personally monitor PEMRA's conduct in the next two weeks to see how it implements the court's order.

More than a dozen petitions had been filed in the LHC contending that the PML-N leadership had been making derogatory speeches against Supreme Court judges since the verdict of Nawaz’s disqualification in the Panama Papers case last year. 

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Intermediate board exams postponed in Peshawar due to officials' strike

Intermediate board exams postponed in Peshawar due to officials' strike

Updated an hour ago
Benazir Bhutto airport to shut down for commercial flights from April 20

Benazir Bhutto airport to shut down for commercial flights from April 20

 Updated an hour ago
PTI MPA Javed Nasim joins PML-Q

PTI MPA Javed Nasim joins PML-Q

Updated an hour ago
Open to negotiating with other political leaders, including Nawaz: Shah

Open to negotiating with other political leaders, including Nawaz: Shah

 Updated 3 hours ago
Persistent load-shedding: Mayor leads protest outside K-Electric office

Persistent load-shedding: Mayor leads protest outside K-Electric office

Updated 3 hours ago
Govt-owned luxury vehicles hidden after SC sought details, reveals CJP

Govt-owned luxury vehicles hidden after SC sought details, reveals CJP

 Updated 4 hours ago
NAB acquires new documents on Sharifs' Avenfield properties

NAB acquires new documents on Sharifs' Avenfield properties

Updated 5 hours ago
One killed during protest against rape, murder of minor girl in Karachi

One killed during protest against rape, murder of minor girl in Karachi

 Updated 3 hours ago
Nawaz says uncivilised restrictions cannot be placed

Nawaz says uncivilised restrictions cannot be placed

 Updated 6 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM