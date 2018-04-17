Can't connect right now! retry
Sci-Tech
Tuesday Apr 17 2018
By
Web Desk

Twitter back up after global outage

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Apr 17, 2018

"Something is technically wrong," the site's error message read. "Thanks for noticing—we're going to fix it up and have things back to normal soon."

Twitter is back after briefly going offline for users around the world. 

A message reading "Something is technically wrong. Thanks for noticing—we're going to fix it up and have things back to normal soon" was displayed alongside an unhappy robot on its page.

According to the website downdetector, Twitter was not working in the United States, parts of Europe including the United Kingdom and Japan. The micro-blogging site was also not working in Pakistan as of 7:15pm local time. But it was back up after about 25 minutes. 

As of 10am in New York City, nearly 300 official reports were made to downdetector.

Comments

More From Sci-Tech:

Iran's Khamenei quits Telegram

Iran's Khamenei quits Telegram

 Updated 8 hours ago
Amazon launches international shopping from United States

Amazon launches international shopping from United States

 Updated 9 hours ago
Majority of divisive Facebook ads bought by 'suspicious groups': study

Majority of divisive Facebook ads bought by 'suspicious groups': study

 Updated 11 hours ago
Researchers accidentally create plastic-eating enzyme

Researchers accidentally create plastic-eating enzyme

 Updated yesterday
Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks

Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks

 Updated yesterday
US, Britain blame Russia for global cyber attack

US, Britain blame Russia for global cyber attack

 Updated 2 days ago
France builds WhatsApp rival due to surveillance risk

France builds WhatsApp rival due to surveillance risk

 Updated 2 days ago
'Poker face' stripped away by new-age tech

'Poker face' stripped away by new-age tech

 Updated 2 days ago
'Boiled frog syndrome': Germany's China problem

'Boiled frog syndrome': Germany's China problem

 Updated 2 days ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM