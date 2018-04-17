Twitter back up after global outage

"Something is technically wrong," the site's error message read. "Thanks for noticing—we're going to fix it up and have things back to normal soon."

Twitter is back after briefly going offline for users around the world.

A message reading "Something is technically wrong. Thanks for noticing—we're going to fix it up and have things back to normal soon" was displayed alongside an unhappy robot on its page.

According to the website downdetector, Twitter was not working in the United States, parts of Europe including the United Kingdom and Japan. The micro-blogging site was also not working in Pakistan as of 7:15pm local time. But it was back up after about 25 minutes.



As of 10am in New York City, nearly 300 official reports were made to downdetector.