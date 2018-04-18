Can't connect right now! retry
world
Wednesday Apr 18 2018
By
REUTERS

US State Secretary nominee Pompeo met with North Korea's Kim: media

By
REUTERS

Wednesday Apr 18, 2018

Mike Pompeo, the former director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and now a nominee for the US Secretary of State position, in Washington, US, October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/Files
 

WASHINGTON: Mike Pompeo, the former director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), made a secret visit to North Korea over the Easter weekend and met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the Washington Post reported Tuesday, citing two people with direct knowledge of the trip.

Earlier today, US President Donald Trump said the US has been having direct talks with North Korea “at extremely high levels” to try to arrange a summit between him and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

“We’ve also started talking to North Korea directly,” Trump said during a picture-taking session with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

“We have had direct talks at very high levels, extremely high levels, with North Korea. And I really believe this allows good will, that good things are happening.

"We’ll see what happens, as they always say, we’ll see what happens, because ultimately it’s the end result that counts, not the fact that we’re thinking about having a meeting or having a meeting.”

Pompeo, now a nominee for the US Secretary of State position, has been with Trump since the latter assumed office back in January 2017. If victorious, he would be succeeding Rex Tillerson.

