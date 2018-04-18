Syrian forces launch major attack on rebels in Qalamoun

Syria's President Bashar al-Assad speaks during an interview with AFP news agency in Damascus, Syria, April 13, 2017. SANA/Handout via REUTERS/Files

BEIRUT: Syria's armed forces commenced a major attack on rebels in eastern Qalamoun, Geo News reported citing Arab media, in what comes as Damascus translating its prior warnings into reality.



The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) made "an agreement with one of the rebel groups to surrender the town of Dumayr in the eastern Qalamoun", following which it launched the attack in a bid to force other rebels to lay down their weapons, Al-Masdar News reported.



The publication, citing a Syrian military official, said: "Jaysh Tahrir Al-Sham refused to surrender their positions or reconcile with the Syrian government".

The goal of the attack was to recapture Batra Mountain alongside Al-Nassiriyah.