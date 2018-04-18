Can't connect right now! retry
world
Wednesday Apr 18 2018
By
Web Desk

Syrian forces launch major attack on rebels in Qalamoun

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Apr 18, 2018

Syria's President Bashar al-Assad speaks during an interview with AFP news agency in Damascus, Syria, April 13, 2017. SANA/Handout via REUTERS/Files
 

BEIRUT: Syria's armed forces commenced a major attack on rebels in eastern Qalamoun, Geo News reported citing Arab media, in what comes as Damascus translating its prior warnings into reality.

The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) made "an agreement with one of the rebel groups to surrender the town of Dumayr in the eastern Qalamoun", following which it launched the attack in a bid to force other rebels to lay down their weapons, Al-Masdar News reported.

Assad prepares to assault last rebel enclave near Damascus

Assad has benefited from Russian air power since 2015 to regain large swathes of Syria, putting him in his strongest position since the early months of the seven-year-old war

The publication, citing a Syrian military official, said: "Jaysh Tahrir Al-Sham refused to surrender their positions or reconcile with the Syrian government".

The goal of the attack was to recapture Batra Mountain alongside Al-Nassiriyah.

Comments

More From World:

PM May loses Brexit legislation vote in upper parliamentary House

PM May loses Brexit legislation vote in upper parliamentary House

 Updated 16 minutes ago
Erdogan calls Turkey snap polls for June 24

Erdogan calls Turkey snap polls for June 24

 Updated 3 hours ago
Trump contradicts himself over Comey firing

Trump contradicts himself over Comey firing

 Updated 3 hours ago
Protest against Modi upon arrival in London

Protest against Modi upon arrival in London

 Updated 5 hours ago
WWII bomb to force mass evacuation in central Berlin Friday

WWII bomb to force mass evacuation in central Berlin Friday

 Updated 6 hours ago
Baboons escape Texas biomedical research facility

Baboons escape Texas biomedical research facility

 Updated 6 hours ago
Muslims flee village at centre of India's rape crisis

Muslims flee village at centre of India's rape crisis

 Updated 7 hours ago
BJP minister mocked for saying ancient Indians invented internet

BJP minister mocked for saying ancient Indians invented internet

 Updated 7 hours ago
Men accused of raping 14-year-old in Delhi arrested

Men accused of raping 14-year-old in Delhi arrested

 Updated 8 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM