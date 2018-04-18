Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Apr 18 2018
Karan Johar announces A-list cast for new film 'Kalank'

Wednesday Apr 18, 2018

Photo: Karan Johar Twitter

Indian filmmaker Karan Johar has given a green light to his father’s project that had been 15 years in the making.

Titled Kalank the film is a historical drama set in the 1940s and goes beyond borders, according to reports in the Indian Express

Karan's father Yash Johar had reportedly been hands-on with the research on the project as he was rumoured to have even travelled to Lahore to create a Pakistan from the '40s.

The film will be featuring an ensemble consisting of some of the most powerful names in Bollywood. Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha will be gracing the screen for the project.

Talking about the film, Johar said he was excited about the project which had been 15 years in the making.

Kalank has been an emotional journey for me. It is a gem of an idea that I had nearly 15 years ago and a film that was in a pre-production stage helmed by my father. I am now proud to pass it onto the extremely capable and visionary hands of director Abhishek Varman. Kalank has a beautifully structured story by Shibani Bathija and an exceptionally fluid narrative and screenplay by Abhishek.”

Stars of the film took to Twitter to show their excitement about the film.

'Kalank' is slated to release on April 19, 2019.

