Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Apr 18 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Presenting budget for upcoming govt is ‘pre-poll rigging’, says Khattak

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday Apr 18, 2018

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak spoke on Wednesday against the current government presenting the budget for 2018-2019 before general elections, he remarked that it is “pre-poll rigging”.

ISLAMABAD: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak spoke on Wednesday against the current government presenting the budget for 2018-2019 before general elections, he remarked that it is “pre-poll rigging”.

“It is unfair for the current government to present the budget for the upcoming government,” he said while speaking to journalists outside the anti-terrorism court (ATC) in the federal capital.

The ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government is expected to announce the budget for next fiscal year on April 27 in a special session of National Assembly. The PML-N government will complete its tenure on May 31, after which the caretaker setup will take over to ensure transparency of general elections.

If the current government presents the budget then it will be a political budget, he said, explaining that the budget's sole purpose would be to gain a political advantage. “It is the responsibility of the new government to present the budget of 2018-2019,” the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader added.

When asked about the PTI members who voted against the party in Senate elections, Khattak shared that a list comprising names of PTI members “who sold their conscience” has been completed.

“The verdict will be out today. Imran Khan [PTI chief] will make the announcement in a press conference,” he said.

He remarked that he supports the rights of the Pakhtun and has endeavoured towards it, adding that the party will not tolerate a single word against Pakistan Armed Forces or state’s institutions. 

More From Pakistan:

Interior Minister 'did not comply with' NAB's request to put Nawaz on ECL: Qamar

Interior Minister 'did not comply with' NAB's request to put Nawaz on ECL: Qamar

 Updated 48 minutes ago
PTI MPAs react to allegations of selling votes for Senate polls

PTI MPAs react to allegations of selling votes for Senate polls

 Updated 59 minutes ago
London flats case: NAB to bring forward another witness against Sharif family

London flats case: NAB to bring forward another witness against Sharif family

 Updated 59 minutes ago
Asif questions future of Senate chairman, deputy elected through 'sold votes'

Asif questions future of Senate chairman, deputy elected through 'sold votes'

Updated 39 minutes ago
New Islamabad International Airport to be operational from May 3: official

New Islamabad International Airport to be operational from May 3: official

 Updated 2 hours ago
Two girls go missing from Karachi’s Surjani town

Two girls go missing from Karachi’s Surjani town

 Updated 3 hours ago
PML-N lawmakers, workers booked for anti-judiciary protest in Kasur

PML-N lawmakers, workers booked for anti-judiciary protest in Kasur

 Updated 4 hours ago
Pakistani computer scientist Dr Umar Saif appointed UNESCO chair for ICTD

Pakistani computer scientist Dr Umar Saif appointed UNESCO chair for ICTD

 Updated 5 hours ago
PTI to expel 20 lawmakers who 'sold' votes during Senate polls

PTI to expel 20 lawmakers who 'sold' votes during Senate polls

 Updated 4 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM