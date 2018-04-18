Presenting budget for upcoming govt is ‘pre-poll rigging’, says Khattak

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak spoke on Wednesday against the current government presenting the budget for 2018-2019 before general elections, he remarked that it is “pre-poll rigging”.

ISLAMABAD: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak spoke on Wednesday against the current government presenting the budget for 2018-2019 before general elections, he remarked that it is “pre-poll rigging”.



“It is unfair for the current government to present the budget for the upcoming government,” he said while speaking to journalists outside the anti-terrorism court (ATC) in the federal capital.

The ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government is expected to announce the budget for next fiscal year on April 27 in a special session of National Assembly. The PML-N government will complete its tenure on May 31, after which the caretaker setup will take over to ensure transparency of general elections.

If the current government presents the budget then it will be a political budget, he said, explaining that the budget's sole purpose would be to gain a political advantage. “It is the responsibility of the new government to present the budget of 2018-2019,” the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader added.

When asked about the PTI members who voted against the party in Senate elections, Khattak shared that a list comprising names of PTI members “who sold their conscience” has been completed.

“The verdict will be out today. Imran Khan [PTI chief] will make the announcement in a press conference,” he said.

He remarked that he supports the rights of the Pakhtun and has endeavoured towards it, adding that the party will not tolerate a single word against Pakistan Armed Forces or state’s institutions.