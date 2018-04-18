Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Apr 18 2018
By
Web Desk

Men accused of raping 14-year-old in Delhi arrested

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Apr 18, 2018

Photo: Hindustan Times

Three men in Delhi have been arrested after raping a 14-year-old and circulating her videos on the internet.

The girl who has been reported to be mentally challenged was lured under false pretense by a 32-year-old neighbour into his home where he raped her while two of his friends filmed the entire incident on their phones, according to Hindustan Times.

The girl’s mother was alerted about the assault when a neighbour told her about the videos circulating the internet.

According to reports in the Indian media, the man threatened to release the videos if the girl did not keep quiet. 

Having been scared into silence, the girl finally broke down and revealed the ordeal to her mother once she was confronted.

On Monday the three men accused of sexual assault were arrested and a case registered against them,

A police officer said the main accused is a distant relative of the girl. The other two men also lived in the neighbourhood.

“We raided the suspects’ hideouts and arrested them on Monday. The main accused works as a labourer. The mobile phone that was used to record the videos was also seized,” they said.

This incident comes amidst protests in the Indian capital over the gang-rape and murder of an 8-year-old in Indian occupied Kashmir and the rape of a teenager allegedly by a BJP lawmaker in Uttar Pradesh.

Several cities across India have seen rallies and protests by citizens questioning inaction by authorities in these cases. 

