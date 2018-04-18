Roadblocks yet to be removed two days after Drigh Road flyover reopened

Blocks around the Drigh Road flyover on Shahra-e-Faisal. Photo: Geo News

KARACHI: The blocks placed around Drigh Road flyover have yet to be removed despite the bridge being reopened for traffic, causing traffic jams on the routes around.

The flyover was opened for traffic two days back after repair work on it was completed. However, since blocks places around it have not been removed yet heavy traffic jams have started clogging Rashid Minhas Road.

Commuters found the blocks in their place after they started moving towards Shahra-e-Faisal — where the bridge is situated— from Rashid Minhas Road on getting the information of the flyover being opened.

The policemen standing below the flyover have said the blocks would be removed after the flyover is officially inaugurated on April 20.

The Drigh Road flyover has been closed earlier as well with authorities concerened citing repair work as the reason.

However, it is said that the flyover is closed time and again for ‘repair work’ and is not restored properly as it has become a source of corrupt practices which helps some make money.

Other than on Shahra-e-Faisal, the main thoroughfare of Karachi, multiple routes in the city are closed for traffic, mainly due to work on underpasses and flyover. This causes major routes of the city to clog, especially at specific hours throughout the day.