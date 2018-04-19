Two central jail prisoners die 'mysteriously' in Karachi

KARACHI: Two prisoners of the Central Jail Karachi died "mysteriously" late Wednesday night.



According to the police and jail sources, the two deceased prisoners were identified as Naseer and Zahid, the latter of whom had been sentenced in a murder case and was in the jail since 2005.

Zahid was found dead in jail barracks, sources revealed, adding that his body was moved to Civil Hospital. Police said Naseer, the other prisoner, used to "fall sick just before he was scheduled to appear in the court".

Owing to his deteriorating health, Naseer was moved to Civil Hospital as well, where he passed away while being attended to by medics.

In February, a prisoner held in custody inside Karachi's Landhi Jail passed away. Police said the deceased was addicted to drugs and, consequently, the withdrawal exacerbated his condition, following which they decided to move him to a hospital but he died on the way.

However, the prisoner's brother alleged that it was police brutality that killed the prisoner.



He claimed his brother was beaten up by the authorities, leading to his death.

A number of mysterious deaths have been reported in Karachi's prisons. Last year, five prisoners died in January, two in February, two in March, four in April and three in May. The cause of death of most of the prisoners was the same, ‘heart failure’.