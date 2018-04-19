Pakistan, Poland sign defence cooperation agreement

Pakistan Minister for Defence Khurram Dastgir Khan and his Polish counterpart Mariusz Blaszczak. Photo: Geo News

Pakistan Minister for Defence Khurram Dastgir-Khan and his Polish counterpart Mariusz Blaszczak signed an agreement between the two countries on cooperation in the field of defence in Warsaw today.

The two sides hailed the agreement as an important step in consolidating and institutionalising defence relations between the two countries.

Earlier, on arrival at the Polish Ministry of National Defence, Dastgir-Khan was received by the Polish defence minister and was presented with a guard of honour by a tri-service contingent of the Polish Armed Forces.

The two ministers held a one on one meeting followed by full delegation-level talks. They also reviewed the existing defence cooperation between Pakistan and Poland along with ideas to further promote these relations.

Blaszczak, in welcoming Pakistan’s defence minister, warmly recalled that Karachi played host to 30,000 Polish refugees during 1942-45. He underlined the importance of the two countries relations.



Dastgir-Khan also mentioned the role played by Polish pilots in the development of Pakistan Air Force. He particularly highlighted the contribution of Turowicz who went on to become air commodore in Pakistan Air Force and later was instrumental in the setting up of SUPARCO.

The minister also said that the signing of the Defence Cooperation Agreement and the growing defence cooperation were a tribute to the memory of Air Commodore Turowicz.

Dastgir-Khan also briefed the Polish side on positive developments in Pakistan including economic growth, democratic consolidation and major success in counter-terrorism. He explained in detail Pakistan’s security perspective, its efforts to promote peace and stability in Afghanistan and the wider region.

Blaszczak accepted the invitation from the defence minister to visit Pakistan at mutually convenient dates.



