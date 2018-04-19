Can't connect right now! retry
world
Thursday Apr 19 2018
By
Syed Sibtain Shah

Pakistan, Poland sign defence cooperation agreement

By
Syed Sibtain Shah

Thursday Apr 19, 2018

Pakistan Minister for Defence Khurram Dastgir Khan and his Polish counterpart Mariusz Blaszczak. Photo: Geo News
 

Pakistan Minister for Defence Khurram Dastgir-Khan and his Polish counterpart Mariusz Blaszczak signed an agreement between the two countries on cooperation in the field of defence in Warsaw today.

The two sides hailed the agreement as an important step in consolidating and institutionalising defence relations between the two countries.

Earlier, on arrival at the Polish Ministry of National Defence, Dastgir-Khan was received by the Polish defence minister and was presented with a guard of honour by a tri-service contingent of the Polish Armed Forces.

The two ministers held a one on one meeting followed by full delegation-level talks. They also reviewed the existing defence cooperation between Pakistan and Poland along with ideas to further promote these relations. 

Blaszczak, in welcoming Pakistan’s defence minister, warmly recalled that Karachi played host to 30,000 Polish refugees during 1942-45. He underlined the importance of the two countries relations. 

Dastgir-Khan also mentioned the role played by Polish pilots in the development of Pakistan Air Force. He particularly highlighted the contribution of Turowicz who went on to become air commodore in Pakistan Air Force and later was instrumental in the setting up of SUPARCO. 

The minister also said that the signing of the Defence Cooperation Agreement and the growing defence cooperation were a tribute to the memory of Air Commodore Turowicz.

Dastgir-Khan also briefed the Polish side on positive developments in Pakistan including economic growth, democratic consolidation and major success in counter-terrorism. He explained in detail Pakistan’s security perspective, its efforts to promote peace and stability in Afghanistan and the wider region.

Blaszczak accepted the invitation from the defence minister to visit Pakistan at mutually convenient dates.


Comments

More From World:

Muslim nomads see rape as new sign of hostility in occupied Kashmir

Muslim nomads see rape as new sign of hostility in occupied Kashmir

 Updated 4 hours ago
As Macron heads to US, ‘strong relationship’ with Trump under test

As Macron heads to US, ‘strong relationship’ with Trump under test

 Updated 6 hours ago
Indian Supreme Court rejects calls for probe into Judge Loya's death

Indian Supreme Court rejects calls for probe into Judge Loya's death

 Updated 8 hours ago
Indian journalist faces threats over anti-rape cartoon

Indian journalist faces threats over anti-rape cartoon

Updated 8 hours ago
Britain accuses ‘reckless Russia’ of breaking chemical arms ban

Britain accuses ‘reckless Russia’ of breaking chemical arms ban

 Updated 11 hours ago
US envoy to UN Haley says relationship with Trump 'perfect'

US envoy to UN Haley says relationship with Trump 'perfect'

 Updated 11 hours ago
Ending decades-old ban, Saudi cinema screens 'Black Panther' on launch

Ending decades-old ban, Saudi cinema screens 'Black Panther' on launch

 Updated 12 hours ago
Playboy model free to discuss Trump ‘affair’

Playboy model free to discuss Trump ‘affair’

 Updated 12 hours ago
UN team fired upon in Syria while visiting suspected chemical sites

UN team fired upon in Syria while visiting suspected chemical sites

 Updated 13 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM