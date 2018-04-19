Can't connect right now! retry
Scuffle breaks out between passengers at Islamabad airport

A scuffle broke out between passengers standing in a queue at the Benazir Bhutto International Airport in Islamabad on Thursday. Photo: Geo News 
 

ISLAMABAD: A scuffle broke out between passengers standing in a queue at the Benazir Bhutto International Airport in Islamabad on Thursday, sources at the airport told Geo News. 

Two passengers, including a senior citizen, thrashed a man in front of the international arrival gate. 

After the male passengers who attacked others standing in the queue, reportedly because of the negligence and delayed action of the Airport Security Force, a scuffle then broke out between the women passengers. 

