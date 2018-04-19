Sindh University to adopt Sindhi, English as campus signboard languages

University of Sindh, Jamshoro/File photo

JAMSHORO: The University of Sindh, Jamshoro has decided to adopt Sindhi and English languages for all signboards and buildings in its main as well as affiliated campuses, according to a notification issued by the university on Thursday.

“It is notified for general information of all that the signboards and building titles in the University of Sindh, Jamshoro and its all campuses shall be in bilingual format (English+Sindhi). All concerned heads are requested to take necessary action in this pursuit,” read the notification.

A spokesperson of the university, when contacted, clarified that there is no prohibition on the use of Urdu language and the notification makes no mention of any such ban.