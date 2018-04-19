Nawaz says Kulsoom undergoing radiotherapy in London

Can't connect right now! retry
LONDON: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday said his wife Begum Kulsoom Nawaz was undergoing radiotherapy in London. 

In an exclusive conversation with Geo News, Nawaz said that Begum Kulsoom's treatment was underway and six chemotherapy sessions had been done, however, the recently conducted positron emission tomography (PET) and gallium scan had pointed out cancer growth in the patient's body.   

The Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) supremo then said that the doctors had advised opting for radiotherapy, as Begum Kulsoom has already undergone surgeries.  

"There were also a few other issues due to which she has had to be admitted to the hospital," said the former premier. "Please pray for her good health and for that of all patients in the world." 

Nawaz, Maryam arrive in London to see ailing Begum Kulsoom

The father-daughter duo will spend time with Kulsoom Nawaz and is expected to return on Sunday

Begum Kulsoom is admitted to the Princess Grace Hospital in London. 

Nawaz and his daughter Maryam had arrived in London on Wednesday night to visit the Begum Kulsoom. High Commissioner Syed Ibne Abbas welcomed the former premier at London's Heathrow Airport.

Begum Kulsoom has been critically ill and admitted to a hospital for the past few days, a family spokesperson had said.

