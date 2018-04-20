Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Apr 20 2018
By
Web Desk

Mahira Khan emerges as voice of wisdom in Meesha-Ali harassment issue

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 20, 2018

Mahira Khan. Photo: File

Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan emerged as a voice of wisdom and sense as she spoke against those "desensitising the issue" of Meesha Shafi’s allegations of sexual harassment against Ali Zafar.

“The sick mentality of those commenting on an issue as serious as sexual harassment as casually as they are just shows where the root of this problem exists -- in our minds," the actor tweeted on Friday.

"We will continue to breed harassers for as long as we continue to desensitise this issue,” she added.

Mahira’s comments came a day after Shafi alleged Zafar sexually harassed her on more than one occasion. 

The first high profile "#MeToo" accusation in the country has mounted pressure on Zafar as other women have also come forward to accuse him of the same.

However, Twitter in Pakistan has been divided over the matter with some stating that Shafi levelled the allegations for “cheap publicity”.

Some went as far as making memes and jokes about Shafi's story -- a matter that actor and writer Osman Khalid Butt also tweeted against.

After Meesha Shafi, more women accuse Ali Zafar of harassment

Women take to Twitter to lend support to Shafi and say she is not alone

"A woman breaks her silence about abuse, withstands character assassination & further abuse on social media, her story turns into memes & tone-deaf jokes that trivialise the issue, she fears ostracisation - but suuuuure, she did it for the cheap publicity," he tweeted.

On Thursday, Shafi posted a lengthy message on Twitter accusing Zafar of sexually harassing her on "more than one occasion".

Zafar has denied the accusations and threatened legal action against the singer-cum-actor. Zafar has dominated music charts in Pakistan for nearly two decades and has also starred in a number of films, including Bollywood satire Tere bin Laden.

Comments

More From Entertainment:

Meesha Shafi's allegations will be dealt with in court, says Ali Zafar's mother

Meesha Shafi's allegations will be dealt with in court, says Ali Zafar's mother

 Updated 3 hours ago
Paramount to distribute Elton John biopic 'Rocketman'

Paramount to distribute Elton John biopic 'Rocketman'

 Updated 4 hours ago
Ranbir, Deepika set ramp on fire

Ranbir, Deepika set ramp on fire

 Updated 8 hours ago
Twitter reacts to Meesha Shafi's sexual harassment claims against Ali Zafar

Twitter reacts to Meesha Shafi's sexual harassment claims against Ali Zafar

 Updated 17 hours ago
Ali Zafar rejects Meesha Shafi's sexual harassment allegations

Ali Zafar rejects Meesha Shafi's sexual harassment allegations

 Updated 21 hours ago
Meesha Shafi alleges Ali Zafar sexually harassed her on multiple occasions

Meesha Shafi alleges Ali Zafar sexually harassed her on multiple occasions

Updated 20 hours ago
Cate Blanchett, Kristen Stewart lead female dominated Cannes jury

Cate Blanchett, Kristen Stewart lead female dominated Cannes jury

 Updated yesterday
Karan Johar becomes first Indian director to get statue at Madame Tussauds

Karan Johar becomes first Indian director to get statue at Madame Tussauds

 Updated yesterday
Ending decades-old ban, Saudi cinema screens 'Black Panther' on launch

Ending decades-old ban, Saudi cinema screens 'Black Panther' on launch

 Updated yesterday
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM