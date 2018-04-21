Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Apr 21 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Hasan Ali entertains with trademark style on team visit to Wagah border

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Apr 21, 2018

LAHORE: Pakistan cricket team visited the Wagah border at the conclusion of their training camp on Saturday to witness the flag-lowering ceremony conducted daily at the historic venue.

Medium pacer Hasan Ali, arguably one of the most entertaining cricketers in the world, couldn’t resist showing off his famous trademark style and thrilled the guards with his explosive wicket-celebrating gesture.

To loud chants of ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ and ‘Jeevey Jeevey Pakistan’ from the on-lookers, the 24-year old carried out his unique moves – often dubbed as the ‘generator’ celebration by his delighted fans.

"Always stay high like a moon mera Pakistan. Shukariyaa Pakistan," the cricketer tweeted following the visit.

The team, according to captain Sarfraz Ahmed, made the trip in order to freshen up and get some extra boost ahead of their departure to England on Sunday.

Pakistan will take on Ireland in a lone Test on May 11, before playing a two-Test series against England on May 24 and June 1.

The training camp for the final 16-member squad picked for the England and Ireland tours concluded at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on Saturday. 

