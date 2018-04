File Photo

ISLAMABAD: At least one person died and two others wounded in a traffic accident Saturday night here on the city's Expressway, Geo News reported, citing authorities.



The crash occurred when an overspeeding car rammed into a tree near Airport Chowk, on the Islamabad Expressway, rescue officials said.

While it is unclear whether there were more people in the car that met the accident, the wounded were shifted to a nearby hospital, officials noted.