Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Apr 22 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Federal govt committed to resolving Karachi’s power crisis, Awais Leghari assures CM Sindh

By
GEO NEWS

Sunday Apr 22, 2018

Federal Minister for Power Awais Leghari assured the Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah that federal government is fully committed to a reasonable resolution of the issues which have resulted in the current power crisis in Karachi.

In his second letter to CM Sindh over the issue, he said that the “federal government has taken various measures to provide relief to the residents of Karachi, including the convening of multiple meetings between stakeholders for deciding upon urgent steps to be taken,”.

Leghari also mentioned: “The question of outstanding payables of Karachi Water and Sanitation Board are concerned, it may be noted that KWSB is the responsibility of the Government of Sindh on account of the 18th Amendment and such responsibility cannot be overridden by any contractual agreement.”

He stressed that provincial government entities, including the KWSB, are also important stakeholders who cannot shirk their responsibility of paying for electric power services being provided to them.

“The resolution of issues therefore also involves an element of recognition and redressal of provincial government department defaults,” he wrote, adding “I, therefore, urge you to treat this as an issue of National importance which the residents, businesses, and industry of one of the most important cities of the country are at stake."

Since the last few weeks, Karachi has been facing severe load-shedding after K-Electric said the Sui Southern Gas Company has curbed supply and it is thus unable to produce the required amount of power. The gas company claims KE owes it millions in dues and will restore supply once the payments are made. 

The residents bear the brunt of the tug-of-war as prolonged power cuts have continued to plague Karachi, with previously exempted areas being subjected to six hours of load-shedding every day.

The areas most affected by the ongoing power crisis include blocks 8, 9, 10, 13 and 14 of Federal B Area, C-1, C and No. 10 localities of Liaquatabad, Orangi Town, Korangi, Safoora Goth, Scheme 33, Abul Hasan Isphahani Road, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Malir, Model Colony, New Karachi and North Karachi.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

One security official martyred, three injured in North Waziristan explosion

One security official martyred, three injured in North Waziristan explosion

 Updated 38 minutes ago
Will get to bottom of Punjab Institute of Cardiology mismanagement case: CJP

Will get to bottom of Punjab Institute of Cardiology mismanagement case: CJP

 Updated 2 hours ago
‘They pulled me out of the ladies’ room, forced me to go men's instead’

‘They pulled me out of the ladies’ room, forced me to go men's instead’

 Updated an hour ago
CJP orders government to acquire cholesterol treatment machine in 10 days

CJP orders government to acquire cholesterol treatment machine in 10 days

 Updated 2 hours ago
NAB Lahore official suspended over allegations of negligence in duty

NAB Lahore official suspended over allegations of negligence in duty

 Updated 3 hours ago
Nawaz, Maryam to return to Pakistan today

Nawaz, Maryam to return to Pakistan today

Updated 3 hours ago
State of education in complete disarray, this is Punjab government: CJP

State of education in complete disarray, this is Punjab government: CJP

Updated 2 hours ago
Islamabad police investigate complaints of female officers' harassment

Islamabad police investigate complaints of female officers' harassment

Updated 4 hours ago
JUI-F chief criticises PTI during conference in DI Khan

JUI-F chief criticises PTI during conference in DI Khan

Updated 5 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM