pakistan
Sunday Apr 22 2018
Siraj-ul-Haq should step down if he disagrees with PTI's policies: Fawad Chaudhry

Sunday Apr 22, 2018

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry said on Sunday that if Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Senator Sirjaul Haq has issues with the PTI, he should first resign from his senatorship which PTI helped him win. 

Speaking to the media in London after arriving there with PTI chief Imran Khan, Chaudhry said the senator is now finding faults with the PTI and accusing it of corruption after having reaped benefits of being a part of the provincial government with them in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). 

PTI and JI have been in alliance in KP since the 2013 general elections.

Terming the JI's politics as 'strange', the PTI leader said Haq went to the Supreme Court against then-prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Panama Papers scandal but is now allied with Nawaz's party in the Senate. 

Talking to the media in Lahore on Friday, the JI chief had said he had received a call from KP Chief Minister Pervez Khattak asking him for JI’s votes for the Senate chairman’s election due to 'orders from the top'.

On March 12, Sadiq Sanjrani was elected the chairman of Senate after he emerged as the leading candidate of the opposition parties. 

The surprise election of Sanjrani garnered much criticism, including from Nawaz.

