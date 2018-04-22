Nawaz’s narrative can split PML-N into two factions: Shah Mehmood

Can't connect right now! retry
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Sunday if former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's political narrative can split PML-N can divide into two factions.

The PTI leader, while speaking to Geo News, said no one has pushed the ruling party or Nawaz to the sidelines.

"He must pay attention to what he has said and done," said Mehmood. "If he continues to follow his narrative, his party will split into two factions." 

He said that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is losing its position in Punjab with great speed and they would not be able to form a government in the province.

On Saturday, Nawaz Sharif had challenged PTI Chief Imran Khan to explain who ordered him to vote for Asif Ali Zardari’s candidate in recent Senate elections and what were his motivations behind voting for PPP’s electoral symbol – arrow.

Nawaz asks Imran to explain who ordered him to vote for Zardari

Ex-premier says won't leave Pakistan like Musharraf; laments 'efforts to deny level playing field to PML-N'

Speaking to media after holding talks with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and former finance minister Ishaq Dar, Nawaz had referred to Jamaat-e-Islami leader Sirajul Haq’s statement in which he said that Pervez Khattak had told him that the PTI was “ordered from the top” to vote for Sadiq Sanjrani and PPP’s Saleem Mandviwala for the Senate chairman and deputy chairman’s posts.

The former premier had said that by voting for the PPP, Imran Khan proved that he and other political parties have always been looking for “orders from the top”, while the PML-N was the only party that takes dictation from the people of Pakistan.

Nawaz had said the Senate chairman and deputy chairman stand discredited given the way the Balochistan Assembly and his party were taken over and then in the manner the Senate elections were held, and after confession by the PTI of horse-trading.

He had said that he’s being targeted and put under immense pressure, but he’s not the one who will stay out of Pakistan and will not leave the country for “there is difference between me and Pervez Musharraf.” Nawaz argued that the current situation is definitely a “difficult time” for him and “I can’t tell why it’s difficult and what are the reasons, and I will perhaps not speak about that” but he will face the situation.

