Can't connect right now! retry
amazing
Sunday Apr 22 2018
By
REUTERS

German shoppers sample burgers made of buffalo worms

By
REUTERS

Sunday Apr 22, 2018

AACHEN: Supermarket shoppers in the western German city of Aachen have stepped out of their comfort zone to sample insect burgers made of buffalo worms.

The worms, highly nutritious due to their high protein content, are the larvae of buffalo beetles and are bred in the Netherlands.

Served in rolls with lettuce, onions and tomatoes, they are being offered to customers at a supermarket in Aachen where they have just been added to the stock range after proving successful in the Netherlands and Belgium.

One passerby who tried one of the burgers, Manfred Roedder, said he believed they were a good alternative to meat, adding: “I had reservations at first but I got a second serving because it tasted so good.”

Baris Oezel, one of the founders of the start-up called Bugfoundation that makes the burgers, said he spent four years working on the concept along with company co-founder Max Kraemer.

The pair got the idea after traveling together to southeast Asia, where it is not uncommon to eat insects.

“It’s quite simple. You have to create an aesthetic product that looks good and doesn’t show any insects,” Oezel said, adding that people were attracted by the smell of the burgers.

But not everyone is sure about them.

“We have people who are totally thrilled to find out about the whole thing and have been looking forward to it for days,” said Michael Reinartz, manager of a Rewe supermarket in Aachen where the burgers are now being sold. “And we have people who say: You’re not seriously doing that?!”

Comments

More From Amazing:

Ants that 'explode' to fight foes discovered on Borneo

Ants that 'explode' to fight foes discovered on Borneo

 Updated 2 days ago
Indian YouTube singer has tearful reunion after 40 years

Indian YouTube singer has tearful reunion after 40 years

 Updated 3 days ago
At 96, Mexican woman fulfills dream: going to high school

At 96, Mexican woman fulfills dream: going to high school

 Updated 4 days ago
Pakistani-Australian engineer awarded Commonwealth Young Person of the Year

Pakistani-Australian engineer awarded Commonwealth Young Person of the Year

 Updated 5 days ago
Study of Marco Polo's will sheds new light on famed traveller

Study of Marco Polo's will sheds new light on famed traveller

 Updated 5 days ago
Japanese man, 112, recognized as world's oldest male

Japanese man, 112, recognized as world's oldest male

 Updated 5 days ago
Nine-year-old Kashmiri boy invents counting pen

Nine-year-old Kashmiri boy invents counting pen

Updated 6 days ago
Boy unearths legendary Danish king´s trove in Germany

Boy unearths legendary Danish king´s trove in Germany

 Updated 6 days ago
Japanese researchers find reserves of rare earth elements in deep-sea mud

Japanese researchers find reserves of rare earth elements in deep-sea mud

Updated a week ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM