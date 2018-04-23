Can't connect right now! retry
world
Monday Apr 23 2018
By
REUTERS

India's vice president rejects opposition bid to impeach top judge

By
REUTERS

Monday Apr 23, 2018

Indian Supreme Court. Photo: File 

NEW DELHI: India’s vice president on Monday rejected an unprecedented petition by seven opposition parties to impeach the top judge for “misbehavior”, saying that the allegations were “neither tenable nor admissible”.

The decision of Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, who chairs the upper house of parliament, was a relief for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, which had called it a “revenge petition” moved in response to a reprieve the ruling party’s chief won from the Supreme Court in another case.

The petition to impeach Chief Justice Dipak Misra for “acts of misbehavior” and misuse of authority was signed by 64 serving members of the upper house. It had also accused him of arbitrarily using his power to allot sensitive cases and questioned his conduct in the acquisition of land.

“The allegations emerging from the present case have a serious tendency of undermining the independence of judiciary which is the basic tenet of the Constitution of India,” Naidu said in a signed order shared with journalists.

“Considering the totality of facts, I am of the firm opinion that it is neither legal nor desirable or proper to admit the notice of motion on any of these grounds.”

Misra came under a cloud in January when the four next highest-ranking judges in the Supreme Court criticized his distribution of cases and raised concerns about judicial appointments.

Misra was appointed last August and is due to retire in October. His office has said he would not comment on the impeachment motion.

The Congress party said it was not surprised by the ruling by Naidu, a former minister under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the opposition of trying to use the impeachment move as a political tool.

A Supreme Court judge can be removed for misbehavior or incapacity only by an order of the president after winning a majority in both houses of parliament and after obtaining at least two-thirds of votes from the house members in the same session.

Comments

More From World:

Three brothers beheaded in Afghanistan, Daesh blamed: officials

Three brothers beheaded in Afghanistan, Daesh blamed: officials

 Updated 37 minutes ago
Threat of nuclear weapons use growing, UN warns

Threat of nuclear weapons use growing, UN warns

 Updated 44 minutes ago
Paris attacks suspect gets 20-year sentence in Brussels trial

Paris attacks suspect gets 20-year sentence in Brussels trial

 Updated 3 hours ago
Top US diplomat Alice Wells arrives in Pakistan on second visit this month

Top US diplomat Alice Wells arrives in Pakistan on second visit this month

 Updated 5 hours ago
Modi to visit China this week as rapprochement gathers pace

Modi to visit China this week as rapprochement gathers pace

 Updated 7 hours ago
Wealthy Australia developer guilty of ex-business partner's murder

Wealthy Australia developer guilty of ex-business partner's murder

 Updated 8 hours ago
Conservative wins Paraguay presidency with narrow victory

Conservative wins Paraguay presidency with narrow victory

 Updated 9 hours ago
Trump's travel ban faces US Supreme Court showdown

Trump's travel ban faces US Supreme Court showdown

 Updated 9 hours ago
11 migrants dead, 263 rescued off Libya coast

11 migrants dead, 263 rescued off Libya coast

 Updated 18 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM