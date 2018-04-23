Can't connect right now! retry
CPEC has become a reality: PM Abbasi

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Apr 23, 2018

A screenshot of PM's address. Photo: PTV 

KARACHI: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said on Monday that CPEC has become a reality.

Addressing a seminar on the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Abbasi said the project is providing Pakistan a platform for development.

Afghanistan and Western China will both benefit from CPEC, he added.

Abbasi also informed the audience of the transmission lines being set up under CPEC as well as progress on two power projects.

The prime minister asserted that traders will be able to expand their businesses due to CPEC, adding that the CPEC projects are being undertaken keeping in mind economic and environmental parameters.

‘Karachi rid of target killing, extortion’

Earlier, in his address to the gathering, the minister for interior and development, Ahsan Iqbal, said in 2013 extortion and target killings were the norm in Karachi but this has changed now.

The world is changing rapidly, said Iqbal, adding that according to the government’s Vision 2025, seven essential sectors are being focused on.

Iqbal said Pakistan is on its way to become a global trade hub thanks to CPEC.

The minister stated that Chinese President Xi Jinping and then-prime minister Nawaz Sharif began this journey together, which became a reality after President Xi’s visit to Islamabad.

Comments

