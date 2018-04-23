Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Apr 23 2018
Top US diplomat Alice Wells arrives in Pakistan on second visit this month

Monday Apr 23, 2018

Photo: Foreign Office

ISLAMABAD: US Department of State’s Senior Bureau Official for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Ambassador Alice Wells arrived in Islamabad on Monday.

Wells was received by Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua upon arrival.

The senior US State Department official is visiting Pakistan for a second time this month.

Earlier, Wells visited Islamabad and Karachi from March 28 to April 3 and held meetings with Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua, National Security Adviser Lt Gen (R) Nasser Khan Janjua and Army chief General Qamar Jawed Bajwa.

“During her visit, Ambassador Wells discussed the South Asia strategy and Pakistan’s stated commitment to eliminate all terrorist groups present within its borders, as well as our shared interest in building economic and commercial ties that benefit both nations. In the aftermath of the Tashkent conference on Afghanistan, Ambassador Wells noted the growing international consensus on the way forward to achieving peace in Afghanistan and the meaningful role that Pakistan, partnering with the United States, could play in achieving a peaceful resolution in Afghanistan,” a US embassy statement had said regarding her earlier visit.

In Karachi, Wells discussed ongoing efforts by the US to build strong economic and people-to-people ties with the people of Karachi and Sindh.

Wells also met Minister of Interior Ahsan Iqbal, SAFRON Minister Abdul Qadir Baloch, Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Miftah Ismail, and UN High Commissioner for Refugees Country Representative Ruven Menikdiwela.

Having served as a political officer at US Embassy in Islamabad, Wells also visited Pakistan back in January this year. She was accompanied by senior officials from US National Security Council and Ambassador David Hale. 

