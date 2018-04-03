Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Apr 03 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Pakistan can play role in achieving peace in Afghanistan: Alice Wells

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday Apr 03, 2018

Wells visited Islamabad and Karachi from March 28 to April 3-Photo: File 

The US Department of State’s Senior Bureau Official for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Ambassador Alice Wells on her visit to Pakistan noted the meaningful role that Pakistan, partnering with the United States, could play in achieving a peaceful resolution in Afghanistan, a press releases by the US embassy said.

Wells visited Islamabad and Karachi from March 28 to April 3 and held meetings with Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua and National Security Adviser Lt Gen (R) Nasser Khan Janjua and the army chief.

“During her visit, Ambassador Wells discussed the South Asia strategy and Pakistan’s stated commitment to eliminate all terrorist groups present within its borders, as well as our shared interest in building economic and commercial ties that benefit both nations. In the aftermath of the Tashkent conference on Afghanistan, Ambassador Wells noted the growing international consensus on the way forward to achieving peace in Afghanistan and the meaningful role that Pakistan, partnering with the United States, could play in achieving a peaceful resolution in Afghanistan,” the statement said.

Pakistan expects regional players to play equally positive part, COAS tells Wells

Senior official of US Department of State Alice Wells calls on General Qamar Javed Bajwa

In Karachi, Wells discussed ongoing efforts by the US to build strong economic and people-to-people ties with the people of Karachi and Sindh.

Wells also met Minister of Interior Ahsan Iqbal, SAFRON Minister Abdul Qadir Baloch, Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Miftah Ismail, and UN High Commissioner for Refugees Country Representative Ruven Menikdiwela.

Having served as a political officer at US Embassy in Islamabad, Wells previously visited Pakistan back in January, this year, accompanied by senior officials from US National Security Council and Ambassador David Hale. During her previous visit too Wells stressed on how critical Pakistan was to the success of her country’s strategy in Afghanistan.

Pakistan expects regional players to play equally positive part, COAS tells Wells

Wells called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday, in which General Bajwa reiterated Pakistan’s commitment for peace and stability in the region particularly in Afghanistan through a national approach.

“Pakistan also expects other players in the region to play an equally positive part,” the army chief was quoted as saying by ISPR.

Ambassador Wells assured the COAS that the US is committed to lasting peace and supports all efforts towards that end.

Comments

