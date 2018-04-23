Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Apr 23 2018
By
Web Desk

Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik expecting first child?

By
Web Desk

Monday Apr 23, 2018

Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza. Photo: File

Indian Tennis ace Sania Mirza and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik might be expecting their first child.

The couple posted a picture on Twitter of a family wardrobe design which had three sections -- one with a shirt which read Mirza, the second section had a children’s romper hanging which read Mirza-Malik and the third had a shirt reading Malik.

Earlier, Sania had said that her child will have the surname Mirza-Malik

Speaking at the Gender Bias panel at the ‘Goa Fest 2018’, the tennis ace spoke about her personal experience about gender bias and how her husband wants a ‘daughter’.

“Today I will tell you a secret. My husband and I have spoken about it and we have decided that whenever we have a child, the child will have Mirza Malik as a surname and not just Malik. So that’s where we stand as a family including my husband. He actually wants a daughter,” she had said.

Sania and Shoaib tied the knot in 2010.

