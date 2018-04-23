Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik expecting first child?

Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza. Photo: File

Indian Tennis ace Sania Mirza and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik might be expecting their first child.

The couple posted a picture on Twitter of a family wardrobe design which had three sections -- one with a shirt which read Mirza, the second section had a children’s romper hanging which read Mirza-Malik and the third had a shirt reading Malik.

Earlier, Sania had said that her child will have the surname Mirza-Malik



Speaking at the Gender Bias panel at the ‘Goa Fest 2018’, the tennis ace spoke about her personal experience about gender bias and how her husband wants a ‘daughter’.

“Today I will tell you a secret. My husband and I have spoken about it and we have decided that whenever we have a child, the child will have Mirza Malik as a surname and not just Malik. So that’s where we stand as a family including my husband. He actually wants a daughter,” she had said.

Sania and Shoaib tied the knot in 2010.