Four FC personnel martyred, 51 injured in Kohlu road accident

KOHLU: Four Frontier Corps (FC) personnel were martyred and 51 injured on Friday when their vehicle met an accident, Levies authorities said.

The FC truck met with the accident at the Tambo pass.

The injured have been shifted to District Headquarters Hospital and FC Headquarter Hospital, authorities added.

An emergency has been declared in the District HQ Hospital, the medical superintendent said.

Levies authorities added there is a shortage of doctors and paramedical staff in the district and helicopters have been sought for transporting the wounded to Quetta.