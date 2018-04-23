Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Apr 23 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Four FC personnel martyred, 51 injured in Kohlu road accident

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Apr 23, 2018

51 others have been injured in the accident, Levies authorities said.-Photo: File (Geo News)

KOHLU: Four Frontier Corps (FC) personnel were martyred and 51 injured on Friday when their vehicle met an accident, Levies authorities said.

The FC truck met with the accident at the Tambo pass.

The injured have been shifted to District Headquarters Hospital and FC Headquarter Hospital, authorities added.

An emergency has been declared in the District HQ Hospital, the medical superintendent said.

Levies authorities added there is a shortage of doctors and paramedical staff in the district and helicopters have been sought for transporting the wounded to Quetta.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Sikh pilgrim who went missing in Pakistan found from Sheikhupura

Sikh pilgrim who went missing in Pakistan found from Sheikhupura

 Updated 3 hours ago
Foreign Minister Asif meets Chinese President Xi Jinping on sidelines of SCO summit

Foreign Minister Asif meets Chinese President Xi Jinping on sidelines of SCO summit

 Updated 4 hours ago
Karachi’s scenic Do Darya food street ordered to shut down

Karachi’s scenic Do Darya food street ordered to shut down

 Updated 5 hours ago
Khursheed Shah warns institutions heading towards ‘dangerous’ confrontation

Khursheed Shah warns institutions heading towards ‘dangerous’ confrontation

 Updated 5 hours ago
Water Commission orders K-Electric to clear wires from main roads

Water Commission orders K-Electric to clear wires from main roads

Updated 4 hours ago
MQM-B responds to Sattar's 'condition', issues statement in support of Amir Khan

MQM-B responds to Sattar's 'condition', issues statement in support of Amir Khan

 Updated an hour ago
Rabia case: Suspect confesses to murdering, raping Karachi minor

Rabia case: Suspect confesses to murdering, raping Karachi minor

 Updated 6 hours ago
PTI lawmakers want judicial commission over vote-selling allegations

PTI lawmakers want judicial commission over vote-selling allegations

 Updated 7 hours ago
Navy chief arrives in Iran to attend Indian ocean naval symposium

Navy chief arrives in Iran to attend Indian ocean naval symposium

 Updated 6 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM