Tuesday Apr 24 2018
Imran Khan says wishes caretaker set-up to be decided through consultation

Tuesday Apr 24, 2018

LONDON: The caretaker set-up ahead of the upcoming general elections of should be decided through consultation, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief stressed on Monday night here in the city.

The PTI would commence its election campaigning on April 29, 2018, Imran Khan, a former cricketer and the political party's head, said while speaking to media representatives here, adding that they would not be allying themselves with any "money launderer or thieves".

Khan expressed pleasure at the Pakistan Army supporting democratic processes, saying he was happy that the "military is backing democracy for the first time".

The caretaker government of 2013 was formed behind closed doors, he added, noting that it held "unfair elections".

That is why "consultation is required for the caretaker set-up this time", Khan underscored.

Speaking of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) Quaid, the PTI chief questioned the means Nawaz Sharif used to acquire properties abroad.

"Nawaz Sharif admitted to owning four flats in London after the Panama Papers case," he said.

But how did Sharif, a three-time prime minister, "get the money to buy [those] four flats in London?"

"Nawaz Sharif should explain how he sent money abroad to buy flats in London," Khan challenged.

"The discovery of illegal money turned democracy into a threat for Nawaz Sharif, [which is why] he is staging a drama now … He knows he has been caught now."

The PTI head went on to back the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), saying Justice Saqib Nisar's "recent actions are due to other departments not doing their own work properly".

"Money launderers and thieves threaten the system [of Pakistan]," Khan said, adding: "The public is glad that someone powerful is held accountable for the first time."

"April 29 will be a decisive time for Pakistani politics."

Comments

