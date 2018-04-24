General Elections 2018: Deadline for registration of voters ends today

The deadline for the registration of votes in the electoral lists for the next general elections ends today (Tuesday). Photo: file

The deadline for the registration of votes in the electoral lists for the next general elections ends today (Tuesday).



The Election Commission of Pakistan has asked the people to visit the nearby display centres or the District Election Commission office to get their votes registered or have their details corrected.

Moreover, the people have the facility to download forms from ECP website or acquire them from the display centres and the District Election Commission offices.

The current Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government will step down on May 31, after which caretaker setup will take over.

The general elections are expected to be held at the end of July.

According to the ECP, citizens can check their voter registration two ways.

SMS

The ECP in collaboration with NADRA has provided an SMS service for eligible voters to check their registration status. Eligible voters can send a text message with their CNIC number to 8300. They will then receive an automated response with the name of the electoral area, block code and serial number.

Visiting District Election Commissioner’s office

Registered voters can visit their respective District Election Commissioner’s office, where the final electoral roll is available. The address or contact information for these offices across the four provinces can be found on the links below.

Telephone numbers of RECs/DECs in KP province



Telephone numbers of RECs/DECs in Punjab province



Telephone numbers of RECs/DECs in Sindh province



Telephone numbers of RECs/DECs in Balochistan province





