Mahira Khan's motivational words will keep you going

Mahira Khan is arguably one of the most loved celebrities in Pakistan and she keeps winning over more hearts.

The talented actor not only excels in everything she does but continues to be humble, warm and takes an extra step to make her fans happy.

It was no different this time when a Twitter user asked her for a quick interview on the social networking website.

“My younger sister taunts me that I’m no journalist till I interview @TheMahiraKhan, up for a rapid Twitter interview so I can save face?” a fan tweeted to her.

Mahira was quick to respond and shared advice we could all use.

When asked what advice she would give to “everyone out there right now who think that their dreams may be a wee too far-fetched and are on the brink of giving up,” Mahira responded, “If it’s challenging, it’s a great thing -- know that you’re in for a great journey. It is always at the finish line when one starts rethinking, you get tired, you want to give up… But it’s the finish line! You’ve run the marathon, focus on running through the ribbon.”

Regarding changing the “ideology of girls who weigh their value according to their appearance”, the Raees actor said, “Real talent always trumps appearance.”



“That’s a long discussion. We [arts] have a huge part to play in ideologies changing. It’s important to observe and watch those we look up to -- real talent always trumps appearances. Also I think it’s important to break certain type of stereotypes attached to appearances,” she said.

Mahira also shared important advice for every woman.

“To every woman out there - working mom or not, I’d like to tell them not to let anyone put them down for the choices they have made. People will always have an opinion either way,” she asserted.



The actor who made her Bollywood debut against Shah Rukh Khan in Raees last year, also shared details about her character Neeli in the upcoming 7 Din Mohabbat In.



“There is this thing about Neeli… she’s a pagli, she lives in her own world. Kind of like Shano, but Shano was uff other worldly. What I hope is that when you remember Neeli it brings a giggle or a big smile to your face. She’s fun!”

The actor also revealed which character from Haseena Moin’s 80s classics she would like to play if a remake was made.



“Oooh! Zara is a favourite. Also love Shenaz Sheikh’s character in Ankahee, Sana. But you know I’d love to also do something like Aangan Terha. Sitara aur Mehrunissa is a fav too.”

Mahira will be seen next in Meenu Gaur and Farjad Nabi's 7 Din Mohabbat In. The romantic-comedy which also stars Sheheryar Munawar, Amna Ilyas, Mira Sethi, Javed Sheikh and Hina Dilpazeer among others is slated to release on Eidul Fitr this year.



