Meesha Shafi has proof of sexual harassment against Ali Zafar, claims lawyer

LAHORE: Meesha Shafi’s legal counsel Barrister Muhammad Ahmad Pansota has claimed the singer has "proof of sexual harassment" against Ali Zafar.



The barrister told Geo News on Tuesday that his client would not have levelled the allegations if she did not have evidence to back up her claim.

"She has proof of sexual harassment against Ali Zafar," he said, adding that the allegations are being closely examined and the course of action will be decided depending on the legal course Ali takes.

Stating that he was officially appointed as Meesha’s legal counsel today, Barrister Pansota said, “We will review the matter from every possible angle.” He added that the matter could only be "settled" if Ali Zafar issued a public apology.

A few hours earlier Meesha announced on Twitter that she has appointed Muhammad Ahmad Pansota and Nighat Dad as legal counsels to oversee issues pertaining to her sexual harassment claim against Ali Zafar.

“Right now, it’s just a social media war,” Barrister Pansota added.

Regarding their course of action, Meesha’s counsel said, “Once a legal notice is sent from the other side, we will decide how to go about the issue.”

“Meesha’s second counsel Nighat Dad is currently in Italy,” he further told Geo News.

“We will see what action is taken by Ali’s side and decide what action to take accordingly,” the barrister added.

Last week, Meesha via a statement on Twitter, accused Ali Zafar of physically harassing her on "more than one occasion".

"This happened to me despite the fact I am an empowered, accomplished woman who is known for speaking her mind!" read the statement.

Ali Zafar denied the accusations, threatening legal action against the actress.

"I intend to take this through the courts of law, and to address this professionally and seriously rather than to lodge any accusations here," the singer wrote on Twitter.