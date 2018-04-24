Step-brother registers forgery case against former minister Hina Rabbani Khar

Former Foreign Minister Hina Rabbani Khar/File photo

A fraud and forgery case has been registered against Pakistan’s former foreign minister Hina Rabbani Khar and her father Noor Rabbani.

The case, filed by the former minister’s step-brother Abdul Khaliq against 29 people including Khar and her father, alleges that the accused illegally transferred family property.

A complaint regarding the matter had been filed at the anti-corruption department, which, after a preliminary probe, registered the case against the accused.

Hina Rabbani Khar served as Pakistan’s foreign minister from February 2011 to March 2013. At age 33, she was the country’s youngest and first female foreign minister, appointed by the Pakistan Peoples Party-led government at the time.