Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Apr 24 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Step-brother registers forgery case against former minister Hina Rabbani Khar

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday Apr 24, 2018

Former Foreign Minister Hina Rabbani Khar/File photo

A fraud and forgery case has been registered against Pakistan’s former foreign minister Hina Rabbani Khar and her father Noor Rabbani.

The case, filed by the former minister’s step-brother Abdul Khaliq against 29 people including Khar and her father, alleges that the accused illegally transferred family property.

A complaint regarding the matter had been filed at the anti-corruption department, which, after a preliminary probe, registered the case against the accused.

Hina Rabbani Khar served as Pakistan’s foreign minister from February 2011 to March 2013. At age 33, she was the country’s youngest and first female foreign minister, appointed by the Pakistan Peoples Party-led government at the time.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Witness records statement in Ishaq Dar’s assets reference

Witness records statement in Ishaq Dar’s assets reference

 Updated 8 minutes ago
Model Nadia Hussain on #MeToo, says Meesha not dumb to level baseless allegations

Model Nadia Hussain on #MeToo, says Meesha not dumb to level baseless allegations

 Updated 22 minutes ago
Body of Italian-Pakistani woman killed over 'honour' to be exhumed today

Body of Italian-Pakistani woman killed over 'honour' to be exhumed today

 Updated an hour ago
Sit-in violence: ATC judge summons Imran Khan in SSP torture case

Sit-in violence: ATC judge summons Imran Khan in SSP torture case

Updated 39 minutes ago
Six people killed in Layyah bus collision

Six people killed in Layyah bus collision

 Updated an hour ago
Karachi doctor, cronies assault patient and family

Karachi doctor, cronies assault patient and family

 Updated 59 minutes ago
In-laws douse woman in oil, set her ablaze in Lahore

In-laws douse woman in oil, set her ablaze in Lahore

 Updated 2 hours ago
Father of Peshawar baby who ingested acid, died accuses hospital staff of negligence

Father of Peshawar baby who ingested acid, died accuses hospital staff of negligence

 Updated 2 hours ago
Human smuggler who sent Pakistanis abroad in boat that capsized arrested in Gujrat

Human smuggler who sent Pakistanis abroad in boat that capsized arrested in Gujrat

 Updated 4 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM