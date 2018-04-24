Can't connect right now! retry
Trump says talks with North Korea going well ahead of summit

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had been "very honorable" and that discussions ahead of a planned meeting between the two leaders were going well. Photo: Reuters 
 

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had been "very honorable" and that discussions ahead of a planned meeting between the two leaders were going well.

"We have been told directly that they would like to have the meeting as soon as possible, and we think that´s a great thing for the world," Trump told reporters during a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House.

"We’re having . . . very good discussions. Kim Jong Un, he really has been very open and I think very honorable from everything we´re seeing," Trump added.

Trump has said he could meet with Kim in late May or June.

The United States is pressing North Korea to denuclearize and has said it would keep up a policy of "maximum pressure" on Pyongyang to achieve that goal.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Thursday North Korea had expressed a commitment to "complete denuclearization" of the Korean peninsula, and North Korea said on Saturday it would immediately suspend nuclear and missile tests.

